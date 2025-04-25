Warm and Windy on Friday

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny and windy on Friday as a strong area of low pressure moves into the region. Gusts around 35 mph out of the southwest. Highs in the low 80s. It'll remain windy on Saturday with as the system stays overhead. Less wind on Sunday. Much cooler this weekend with highs only in the low to mid 70s. High pressure builds back in giving us sunny and warmer temperatures next week.