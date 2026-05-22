Warm and Sunny on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 68° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 95° Winds: SE 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 97° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25



Thursday’s Haiku

Mild temps overnight

Sunny and warm on Friday

Highs in mid nineties

Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Sunny and warm on Friday with highs in the mid 90s. A sunny and hot Memorial Day weekend in Southern Nevada. Highs in the upper 90s and breezy at times with gusts around 25 mph. Strong winds return on Tuesday as a low pressure system moves in, followed by cooler temperatures by midweek.

