Warm and sunny Labor Day ahead

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloud cover. Low: 74°

TOMORROW: Mostly clear skies. W SW Wind 5-10mph, gusts up to 20mph. High: 94°

TUESDAY: Sunny with light wind. High: 99°

It feels a little gloomy outside today! Here's what's happening. Southern Nevada is getting moisture and cloud cover stretching out from Hurricane Marie churning in the Pacific. This system has resulted in light, scattered showers all day, but despite the sprinkles we have picked up just a TRACE amount of rain at the airport. Something is better than nothing!

I know a lot of you are enjoying the change in conditions, but it will be short-lived.

Overnight, this weathermaker will lift north and weaken giving way to sunnier and warmer conditions for Labor Day in Las Vegas. We'll see a high temp of 94 degrees tomorrow with mostly clear skies. A light breeze between 5-10mph and occasional gusts up to 20mph in the afternoon. Should be a nice holiday!

As we head into the work week, we'll warm back up to above-average territory with triple digits returning by Wednesday.