Warm and pleasant next few days before storms return to Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Light & variable winds. Low: 73°

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Light & variable winds. High: 96°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Light & variable winds. High: 97°

Are you enjoying the 90s? A high pressure pattern in the Pacific Southwest will keep this relatively mild weather consistent through Wednesday in Southern Nevada. Temperatures are fairly seasonal for this time of year if not a degree or two above average.

Later into the work week we'll see a pattern shift in the forecast. Overnight on Thursday through next weekend we'll get the possibility to see showers and thunderstorms return to the region. Friday has a 50% chance of rain in Las Vegas but of course we are still a few too many days out to nail down exact timing and location of storms. Temperatures will also drop back to the low 90s Friday and we'll see more cloud cover.

The interesting thing about this wet weather pattern that will develop in the region is that it will possibly carry some precipitation (remnants) from Tropical Storm Mario which is traveling north outside of the Baja California Peninsula. We're still fine tuning the forecast to if we'll see any heavier rainfall with this system.

And did you know, harmful algal blooms are popping up in Clark County? They can pose a health risk to humans, pets and wildlife when present in our local waterways.

Here's the latest breakdown: