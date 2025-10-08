Warm and Dry on Wed, Chance of Rain by Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:65 ° Winds: Light & Variable

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:89° Winds: SE 5-10

THURSDAY: Chc Showers & storms High:86° Winds: SE 5-10 G:20



Tuesday’s Haiku

Mid sixties tonight

Sunny and warm tomorrow

High temps near ninety

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 60s. High pressure will keep our weather sunny, dry and warm on Wednesday with highs near 90. Rain chances return starting on Thursday as leftover moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla moves into Southern Nevada. The chance of showers and storms will stay with us on Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 80s Thursday-Saturday. Dry and cooler by Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s this week.