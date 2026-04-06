Warm and cloudy day ahead

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover. Low: 64°

TOMORROW: Decreasing cloud cover. High: 88°

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 91°

Mild and warm weather continues over the next few days with high temperatures warmer than average. Some cloud cover will infiltrate the Southern Nevada skies Monday morning before a clearing in the afternoon. Winds remain minimal and Las Vegas will track highs in the upper 80s. We'll see an incrementally boost in temperatures through Tuesday with a high of 91 degrees. After that, we'll cool back off with an eye towards a low-pressure system to make impact by Friday/Saturday. With it we'll see wind, cooler temps and rain chances.