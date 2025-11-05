Warm and Breezy on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:57° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy High:81° Winds:SW 5-15 G:25

THURSDAY: Sunny High:77° Winds:NW 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Breezy with more clouds Wednesday

Low eighties again

Clear skies with lows into the upper 50s overnight. Partly cloudy, breezy and warm on Wednesday as a low pressure system moves through the Pacific Northwest. Expect gusts around 20-25 mph and highs in the low 80s, which is warm for this time of year. We stay dry this week with and we have slightly cooler temps by Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.