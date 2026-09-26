Warm and Breezy on Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 73° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High: 96° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy High: 92° Winds: SW 10-20 G 30



Friday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

More wind around this weekend

Highs in the nineties

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in 70s. Windier conditions this weekend with gusts up to 30 mph as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday as some tropical moisture moves in the region. Cooler temperatures return next week. We’ll keep you posted.

I was at the Greek Festival this evening: Watch here!