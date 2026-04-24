Warm and breezy Friday before the wind hits!

TODAY: Increasing cloud cover. Afternoon southwest breezes up to 15mph. High: 83°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy with SW winds up to 20mph. Low: 58°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Windy with gusts up to 30mph. High: 79°

It's going to be a really nice day in the valley. Highs in the low 80s (seasonable) with breezes up to 15mph from the southwest. Overnight and into Saturday wind will pick up with wind speeds up to 20mph. Temperatures will also drop tomorrow into the upper 70s. Sunday will be the most active day of the weekend with a slight chance of showers and continued winds. Sunday's high is 74 degrees.

After this weekend's low-pressure activity, we'll see temps warm and conditions become mild again by Tuesday when we'll return to the seasonable 80s.