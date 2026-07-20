Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Waking up to humid, warm weather in Las Vegas! Minimal rain chances continue...

Waking up to humid, warm weather in Las Vegas! Minimal rain chances continue...
Posted
and last updated

TODAY: Intermittent cloud cover. 10% showers & isolated t-storms. Calm winds. High: 106°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 88°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with elevated humidity. High: 106°

Seasonable temperatures on this Monday in Southern Nevada with a continuation of the monsoonal moisture moving throughout the region. Las Vegas is tracking just a 10% chance of precipitation today and isolated t-storms could pop up in Clark County — especially in the higher elevations. Dew points are in the 50s and low 60s which means there's a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and the outside conditions will feel a little more oppressive despite our temperatures hitting typical highs this evening.

Low rain chances remain in the forecast Tuesday before a warming trend takes us through the end of the 7 Day. We'll see the 110s again by next weekend.

Report a typo