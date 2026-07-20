Waking up to humid, warm weather in Las Vegas! Minimal rain chances continue...

TODAY: Intermittent cloud cover. 10% showers & isolated t-storms. Calm winds. High: 106°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 88°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with elevated humidity. High: 106°

Seasonable temperatures on this Monday in Southern Nevada with a continuation of the monsoonal moisture moving throughout the region. Las Vegas is tracking just a 10% chance of precipitation today and isolated t-storms could pop up in Clark County — especially in the higher elevations. Dew points are in the 50s and low 60s which means there's a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and the outside conditions will feel a little more oppressive despite our temperatures hitting typical highs this evening.

Low rain chances remain in the forecast Tuesday before a warming trend takes us through the end of the 7 Day. We'll see the 110s again by next weekend.