Clear skies, light winds with temperatures in the 50s tonight. Strong southwest winds return tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves in the from the northwest. Still windy on Friday with a slight chance of showers and much cooler with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll have less wind this weekend with highs in the 60s. The cool and dry conditions will stay through early next week.
Very Windy Tomorrow
Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 01:42:21-04
