Very Windy, Mostly Cloudy and Cooler Temps This Weekend

Mostly clear with lows in 60s tonight. Very wind with more clouds this weekend as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific. Gusts 40-50 mph out of the southwest by late morning on Saturday and the winds will stay strong through Sunday. Slight chance of showers mainly north of Las Vegas. High temps in 80s on Saturday and much cooler on Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s. Quieter weather next week.