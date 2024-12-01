Very nice conditions in Las Vegas as we kick off December

A high pressure pattern settling over the western U.S. will keep temperatures above normal as we push into the first week of December. Sunday will bring Las Vegas a high of 64 with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to warm into the start of the work week, peaking Wednesday with a high of 69. This weather is about 5-10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year in southern Nevada.
