Very Hot, Slightly Humid, Stray Shower

LAS VEGAS — Highs are near 110° today and tomorrow in Las Vegas, which is 5° to 10° above-average. Early morning temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s, and we'll see 100° by 10:00 a.m. and 106° by noon. Evening temperatures won't drop into the 90s until 10:00 p.m. Lows are warm, in the upper 80s, the next two nights. There's a 10% chance for a shower or thundershower in Southern Nevada today and tomorrow, between midday, afternoon, and evening. Most of the spotty downpours will quickly fizzle as they drift off the mountains, but the humidity will be noticeable the next two days alongside the big heat. Southwest gusts reach 25 mph Wednesday, 30 mph Thursday, and linger at 25 mph each afternoon Friday through the weekend. Highs on Thursday and Friday are 109° and 108°, respectively. We'll stay near 110° this weekend into early next week. Lows at night will be in the low 80s Thursday night and beyond, which is a sign of less humid air across Las Vegas.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.