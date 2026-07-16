Very Hot, Muggy and Breezy with a Slight Chance of Storms

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Low: 89° Winds: S 5-10
THURSDAY: Slight Chance of Storms High: 108° Winds: SE 5-15 G 20
FRIDAY: Chance of Showers & Storms High: 108° Winds: S 5-15 G 25
Wednesday’s Haiku
Warm and muggy night
Very hot, humid Thursday
Slight chance of t-storms
Slight chance of showers and storms this evening. Warm and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 80s. Monsoon pattern will stick around this week bringing moisture and daily chances of showers and storms, but there will be dry periods. Highs in the triple digits and lows in the upper 80s. Stay safe and cool.