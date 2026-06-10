Very Hot and Sunny in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 80° Winds: NE 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 105° Winds: SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 108° Winds: SW 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Low eighties tonight

Very hot temps tomorrow

Not a lot of wind

Clear skies and warm temperatures tonight with lows in the 80s. Sunny and very hot weather continues Thursday with highs in the triple digits as high pressure stays over the region. The heat will stay with us through the weekend and turning breezier as well. Nights will also stay warm, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated!

