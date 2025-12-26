Valley Rain and Mountain Snow on Friday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:49° Winds:S 5-10

FRIDAY: Chance of showers High:65° Winds:SE 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny High:59° Winds:Light&Variable



Thursday’s Haiku

Partly cloudy night

Chance of showers tomorrow

Highs in the sixties

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Another system moves into Southern Nevada tomorrow giving us a chance of showers. Rain amounts look light but 6-10” of snow possible in the Spring Mountains.

A Winter Weather is in effect for elevations above 7500’ 6am Friday through 10pm. Gusts could reach 35 mph. Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Dry weather returns this weekend with mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s. The dry weather will stick around through early next week. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s the next 7 days.

Wind Advisory for Colorado River Valley, Western Clark County ,Southern Nye County and Lincoln County in effect until 10pm

