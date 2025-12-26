Valley Rain and Mountain Snow in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:45° Winds:SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:60° Winds:Light & Variable

SUNDAY: Sunny High:55° Winds:NE 10-15 G25



Friday’s Haiku

Some showers tonight

Sunny and cooler weekend

Breezier Sunday

Cloudy skies with a chance of showers this evening, continuing through late tonight. Rain amounts look light but 8-16” of snow possible in the Spring Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations above 7500’ until 10pm. Gusts up to 35 mph. Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Dry weather returns this weekend as the weather system moves out of the region. Expect sunny skies with highs in low 60s on Saturday, then cooler and breezy on Sunday with highs in the 50s. The dry weather will stick around through early next week. Chance of showers on New Year’s Eve and Day. Highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s and 40s the next 7 days.