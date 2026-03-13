Unseasonably Warm Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:61° Winds:SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High:89° Winds:NW 5-15 G20

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High:83° Winds: N 5-15 G20



Friday’s Haiku

Low sixties tonight

Partly cloudy tomorrow

High temps near ninety

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s. The dry and unseasonably warm weather continues this weekend as high pressure stays overhead. Average high temperature is 70 and we’ll be well above that this week. Partly cloudy skies and breezy at times on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny and breezy on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Hotter next week with possible record breaking temperatures starting on Tuesday. The heat will last through the week with mild overnight lows.

Saturday 89 (Record 89), Sunday 83 (Record 88) Monday 87 (Record 89), St. Patrick’s Day 92 (Record 91) Wednesday 96 (Record 90) Thursday 97 (Record 90) and Friday 98 (Record 90)