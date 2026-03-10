Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:56° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds:Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Sunny High:85° Winds:Light & Variable



Tuesday’s Haiku

Mid fifties tonight

Warm and sunny on Wednesday

Highs in the eighties

Mostly clear with lows in the 50s tonight. Sunny, dry and unseasonably warm weather continues this week as high pressure remains over the region. Highs will reach into the low 80s on Wednesday. Average high temp is around 70 and we’re going to be well above average. We could get close to tying the record on Thursday with even hotter temperatures and possible record breaking temperatures starting this weekend. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s the next 7 days.

Thursday 85 (Record 86), Friday 87 (Record 90), Saturday 90 (Record 89), Sunday 91 (Record 88) Monday 93 (Record 89), and St. Patrick’s Day 92 (Record 91)

