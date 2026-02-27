TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:57° Winds:W 5-10

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High:82° Winds:Light & Variable

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High:84° Winds:Calm



Thursday’s Haiku

Mild temps overnight

Low eighties again Friday

Mix of sun and clouds

Mostly clear and mild overnight. Dry and unseasonably warm weather continues in Southern Nevada as high pressure stays in control. We’re on track for more low 80s on Friday and the 80s will continue through the weekend. We may tie and break the record highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More wind arrives this weekend as an area of low pressure moves into the region. The wind will stay around early next week with gusts around 20-25 mph. Cooler temperatures return next week.

