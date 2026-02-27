TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:57° Winds:W 5-10
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High:82° Winds:Light & Variable
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High:84° Winds:Calm
Thursday’s Haiku
Mild temps overnight
Low eighties again Friday
Mix of sun and clouds
Mostly clear and mild overnight. Dry and unseasonably warm weather continues in Southern Nevada as high pressure stays in control. We’re on track for more low 80s on Friday and the 80s will continue through the weekend. We may tie and break the record highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More wind arrives this weekend as an area of low pressure moves into the region. The wind will stay around early next week with gusts around 20-25 mph. Cooler temperatures return next week.