Unseasonably Warm on Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low:49° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny High:70° Winds:Calm

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny High:69° Winds:S 5-10





Wednesday’s Haiku

Forties overnight

Low seventies tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies



Clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the upper 40s. Unseasonably warm weather stays with us this week with a chance of tying or breaking records. Mostly sunny with a high of 70° on Thursday. More clouds and slightly cooler on Friday with a high of 69°, which would break the record high of 68°. We’ll stay in the upper 60s through the weekend and may tie another record high on Sunday. The dry and warm weather sticks around early next week. Some rain could be heading our direction starting on Christmas Eve and continuing after Christmas Day. Stay tuned.Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s this week.