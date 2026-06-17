Unseasonably Hot Weather Continues

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 108° Winds: SW 5-10 G 20

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 106° Winds: SW 5-15 G20



Tuesday’s Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Triple digits tomorrow

A little breezy

Clear skies and warm temperatures tonight with lows in the 80s. The very hot weather continues Wednesday with highs above 100 degrees and this heat will last through the end of the work week. Breezy at times starting on Wednesday. Seasonable temperatures return this weekend as an area of low pressure approaches the region. Warmer temperatures return next week.

Limit time outside from 9am-6pm, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Stay safe and cool, everyone!

