Typical Summer Heat is Back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to the 70s at sunrise, and we'll remain in the 80s until 10 a.m. Highs this afternoon are back to normal, near 105°, for the first time in a week.

Sunshine and light breezes at 5-15 mph are also expected today.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

After an evening in the 90s, lows fall to the upper 70s late tonight through sunrise tomorrow.

Highs hit 107° Tuesday, with afternoon gusts near 20 mph.

Temperatures reach between 105° and 106° Wednesday through the weekend, which is average for late July and early August. Lows each night will be in the upper 70s to near 80°; that's a bit below-average.

A round of afternoon wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph is here Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow, due to ozone that accumulates during the warm season.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Grass and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.