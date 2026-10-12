Tropical Storm Rachel's Remnants Bring Record Rainfall to Las Vegas Valley

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 59 ° Winds: SW 5-15

MONDAY: Chance of showers High: 70° Winds: S 15-25

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 68° Winds: NW 5-10



Sunday’s Haiku

Cool and quiet night

Chance of showers tomorrow

Highs in seventies

More than 1" of rain fell early Sunday morning on the west side of the Las Vegas valley, prompting a Flash Flood Warning until 8:30 a.m. Around 0.5" of rain feel on the east side of the valley during that time frame. Harry Reid picked up 1.08” of rain, setting a new daily record. Previous record 0.78” (2012)

Mostly cloudy this evening with only an outside chance for more showers or thundershowers. Temps in the upper 60s with south winds at 15-25 mph. Lows near 60 degrees with dry conditions much of the time.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 5am Monday. There's also a Wind Advisory in place through 5am Monday.

A cooler stretch as we enter the work week, with upper 60s for highs Monday and south winds at 15-25 mph as additional showers and thundershowers develop. The chance in any one spot is only 40%.

Tuesday is dry and even cooler, with wake-up temperatures in the low 50s and highs in the upper 60s.

Las Vegas sees late night and early morning lows in the 50s the rest of next week, with highs in the low 70s .

