Triple Digits Won't Let Go

LAS VEGAS — Unprecedented early fall heat remains the rule rather than the exception all week. Highs range from 101° to 103° each afternoon through Saturday. We drop to the upper 90s Sunday and the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Lows at night in Las Vegas will only fall to the upper 70s this week. The Excessive Heat Warning continues in Las Vegas today and tomorrow. It lasts for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley through Thursday. Winds are light this week, and the sky remains mostly sunny.

To beat the late summer heat early this week, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes this time of year from midday through mid-afternoon.