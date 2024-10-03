Triple Digits Through The Weekend

LAS VEGAS — Record warmth for early October as highs range from 100° to 101° Thursday through Sunday. Las Vegas drops from the upper 90s Monday to the mid 90s Wednesday. Low 90s return late next week and we may drop to the upper 80s next weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Sunday for Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley. Winds are light today but southwest gusts to 15 mph develop Friday as a system passes the Pacific Northwest. Record highs will be tied or broken each afternoon through Monday. If we hit 100° on Saturday or Sunday, as is forecast, it would set a new record for the latest 100° day of the year. Each night should tie or set a record warm low temperature through early next week.

To beat the heat, avoid direct sun (it makes it feel 15° hotter) and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch for those vulnerable to intense heat, including kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.