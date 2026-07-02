Triple Digits Return Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 77° Winds: SW 5-10
THURSDAY: Sunny High: 100° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
FRIDAY: Sunny High: 102° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
Wednesday’s Haiku
Clear and mild tonight
Triple digit heat Thursday
Breezy southwest wind
Clear skies with lows in the 70s tonight. Sunny skies with triple digit heat returning on Thursday as high pressure starts to build in. Breezy at times with gusts around 25 mph and the breezy conditions will stay with us through Friday. Hotter temperatures for the 4th of July holiday weekend and even hotter temperatures next week. Stay cool!