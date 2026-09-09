Triple Digits Return on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 82° Winds: Light & Variable

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 103° Winds: Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High: 106° Winds: S 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Low eighties tonight

Sunny and hot tomorrow

Triple digit heat

Mostly clear skies with lows in the 80s tonight. We’re back into the triple digits on Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region. The triple digits will stick around through Saturday. Winds pick up on Friday and Saturday with gusts around 30 mph as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Cooler temperatures and less wind on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s.