Triple Digits This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 72 ° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High: 100° Winds: S 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny High: 101° Winds: NE 5-10



Friday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Hot and sunny this weekend

Triple digit heat

Clear and mild overnight with lows in the low 70s. Sunny and hot this weekend as high pressure continues to stay over the region. Sunny with triple digits this Mother's Day weekend. Record tying heat on Monday and the triple digits continue on Tuesday. Slightly cooler by Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.

