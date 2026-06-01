Triple digits on tap this week

TONIGHT: Clear and calm. Low: 72°

TOMORROW: Hot and sunny. High: 100°

Tuesday: Hot and sunny. High: 101°

A mild and quiet pattern is playing out in Southern Nevada over the next few days with seasonably warm temperatures rising to the low-triple digits through Friday. We'll see plenty of sunshine so be ready to beat the heat — drink lots of fluids, seek out shade, limit outdoor exposure, and wear sunscreen. Remember to never leave children inside alone in a car. Pet owners, make sure to test sidewalk temps with your bare hand before walks.

We'll stay consistent with a copy-and-paste forecast through Wednesday. Then, we'll see the breeze pick up Thursday with gusts around 20-25mph. We'll keep the wind going for a few days and temperatures drop back into the 90s by next weekend.