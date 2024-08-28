Triple Digits Are Here to Stay

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts in the upper 70s and low 80s in Las Vegas, and we expect another sunny and calm day ahead. Highs return to the triple digits, reaching 104° today, tomorrow, and Friday. We'll climb to 105°-106° across Labor Day weekend. Humidity goes up a notch by the weekend, bringing a partly cloudy sky and 10% rain and storm chance to Las Vegas Friday and Saturday. We'll be mostly sunny Sunday, Labor Day Monday, and early next week. Lows at night hover near 80° Thursday night through the weekend. Other than some 10-20 mph winds on Labor Day, calm conditions are here the next seven days.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.