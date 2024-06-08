Triple Digit Heat Through the Weekend

Las Vegas reached 110 degrees this afternoon breaking the previous record of 109. Warm temps again tonight with lows in the 80s. The extreme heat will continue the as high pressure remains across our region. Not expecting to tie or break records tomorrow but it will be plenty hot and breezy at times. Triple digit heat will stay with us next week.
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 07, 2024
