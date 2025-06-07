Triple Digit Heat This Weekend

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. High pressure builds in and temperatures will warm up into the triple digits this weekend and will continue next week. Sunny, dry and less humid the next 7 days.
Highs this weekend 101 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. Hotter temps on Monday and Tuesday 106-107. No Watches or Warnings yet.
Posted
Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. High pressure builds in and temperatures will warm up into the triple digits this weekend and will continue next week. Sunny, dry and less humid the next 7 days.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.