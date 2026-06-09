Triple Digit Heat Continues in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 77° Winds: Light & Variable

WENDESDAY: Sunny High: 106° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 105° Winds: SW 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Triple digit heat Wednesday

Abundant sunshine

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the 70s. Sunny and hot weather continues Wednesday with highs in the triple digits as high pressure builds in. The triple digits will continue through the rest of the week, but highs expecting to stay below record levels. Nights will also stay warm, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Remember to stay cool and hydrated!

