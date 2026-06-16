Triple Digit Heat Continues in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 82° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 109° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 108° Winds: SW 10-15 G20



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and warm tonight

Very hot temps tomorrow

More triple digits

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. The very hot weather continues Tuesday with highs near 110° as high pressure remains overhead. Triple digits through the rest of the work week. Not as hot this weekend as an area of low pressure approaches the region. We’ll have warm nights with temperatures in the low 80s. Limit time outside from 9am-6pm, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Stay safe and cool, everyone!