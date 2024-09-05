Watch Now
Triple Digit Heat Continues

Posted

Mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Sunny and hot tomorrow with highs above average again as high pressure continues to remain overhead. Excessive Heat Warning will last until Friday night. More clouds and humidity this weekend with a chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100-105. The above average temps will continue into early next week.

