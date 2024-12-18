Tranquil Weather Continues

Clear skies with lows in the 40s tonight. High pressure will keep our weather tranquil this work week as well as the weekend. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons expected. Windy Advisory in effect for the Colorado River Valley until 4 pm tomorrow. North winds 20-30 Gusts up to 45 mph. High temps will be above average this week with forecast highs in the mid to upper 60s. The average high temp is 56 degrees. We'll still stay dry on Monday. We have a slight chance of showers on Christmas Eve.