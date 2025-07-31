Thursday Hits 105°, Next Week Sees 110°

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to the upper 70s and low 80s and afternoon highs hit 105° as sunshine and 15-25 mph winds continue.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

After an evening in the 90s, Las Vegas dips to the 80s after midnight, with lows in the upper 70s before sunrise.

High temperatures range from 106° to 107° Friday through the weekend, as gusts hit 25 mph each afternoon.

Lows at night will be near 80° this weekend and next week.

Afternoon breezes continue next week, and temperatures will heat up. Las Vegas hits 108° Wednesday, 110° next Thursday, and 108° next Friday.

No rain or storm chances are expected as we head through early August.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow, due to ozone that accumulates during the warm season.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with grass and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.