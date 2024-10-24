The Warm and Dry Weather Continues

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. High pressure continues to remain over the region and will keep our weather tranquil and warmer than average. More clouds for the weekend. Big changes by Monday as an area low pressure approaches. Cooler, breezier with a chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 70s on Monday and by Tuesday we'll only reach into the upper 60s. The 60s will continue through most of the week.