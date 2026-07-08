The Summer Sizzle Continues Across Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-15
THURSDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
FRIDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
Wednesday’s Haiku
Mid eighties tonight
Near one hundred ten Thursday
Little change Friday
Clear tonight with lows in the mid eighties . The extreme heat will continue Thursday and Friday with highs around 110 degrees as high pressure remains over the region. Triple digits this weekend and more humid as monsoon moisture moves into Southern Nevada. Slightly cooler temperatures early next week with a chance of showers and storms. Stay safe and cool!