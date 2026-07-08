The Summer Sizzle Continues Across Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-15

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

FRIDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Near one hundred ten Thursday

Little change Friday

Clear tonight with lows in the mid eighties . The extreme heat will continue Thursday and Friday with highs around 110 degrees as high pressure remains over the region. Triple digits this weekend and more humid as monsoon moisture moves into Southern Nevada. Slightly cooler temperatures early next week with a chance of showers and storms. Stay safe and cool!

