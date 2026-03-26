The Historic Heat Wave Continues

TONIGHT: Clear Low:66° Winds: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: Sunny High:94° Winds: W 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:92° Winds: SE 5-10



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mid sixties tonight

Sunny and hot on Thursday

Highs in the nineties

Harry Reid Airport reached 98° setting a new daily and monthly record.

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s. A strong area of high pressure will keep the unseasonably hot temperatures in the region and daily records in Las Vegas are expected to break through the weekend. Highs will reach into the 90s during this historic heat wave. A cool down is on the way by Monday as the strong area of high pressure finally shifts east and a low pressure system moves in. This will bring much cooler air and highs will be back in the 70s starting on Tuesday!

Thursday 94° (Record 93°) Friday 92° (Record 88°) Saturday 93° (Record 91°) Sunday 92° (Record 89°)

Limit time outdoors between 10am-5pm, stay in air conditioning when possible and drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Wear a hat and sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles and remember to check on neighbors and the elderly.

