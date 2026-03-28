The Heat Wave Continues This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low:66° Winds: S 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:93° Winds: SW 10-15 G25

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny High:93° Winds: SW 10-15 G25



Friday’s Haiku

Mid sixties tonight

Hot and breezy Saturday

Mostly sunny skies

Harry Reid Airport reached 90° setting a new daily record.

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid- 60s. High pressure overhead will keep us unseasonably hot and daily records in Las Vegas are likely to break through the weekend.

Mostly sunny, hot and breezy Saturday and Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. A cool down is on the way by Monday as the area of high pressure finally shifts east and a low pressure system moves in. This will bring much cooler air and more wind into the region. Highs will return to the 70s starting on Tuesday and will continue through the rest of the week.

Saturday 93° (Record 91°) Sunday 93° (Record 89°)

Limit time outdoors between 10am-5pm, stay in air conditioning when possible and drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Wear a hat and sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles and remember to check on neighbors and the elderly.

