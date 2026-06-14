The heat is just getting started!

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 82°

TOMORROW: Hot and sunny. SW winds increasing to 13mph in the afternoon, gusts up to 22mph. High: 107°

Monday: Hot and sunny. High: 107°

It's hot out, but it's about to get hotter. Warmer than average temperatures on track this week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southwest.

On Sunday, we'll see mostly clear skies in Clark County with a high of 107 degrees in Las Vegas. An afternoon breeze around 13mph with gusts up to 22mph will make things feel extra uncomfortable outside. Breezes will subside Monday.

Highs in the 110s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday in the valley. Stay safe!