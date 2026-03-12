The Heat Continues in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:58° Winds:SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Sunny High:87° Winds:Light & Variable

SATURDAY: Sunny High:89° Winds:SW 5-10



Thursday’s Haiku

Near sixty tonight

Sunny and quite warm Friday

Highs in the eighties

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Dry and unseasonably warm weather continues this week as high pressure remains overhead. Average high temp is around 70 and we’re going to be well above the average high. Sunny with upper 80s on Friday and through the weekend and we could tie the record on Saturday. Hotter next week with possible record breaking temperatures. The heat will last through the week with mild overnight lows.

Friday 87 (Record 90), Saturday 89 (Record 89), Sunday 86 (Record 88) Monday 89 (Record 89), and St. Patrick’s Day 93 (Record 91) Wednesday 95 (Record 90) Thursday 96 (Record 90)