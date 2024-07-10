The Extremely Hot Temperatures Continue

Las Vegas reached 119 breaking the previous record of 116. High pressure will continue to remain over the region and we could break more records the next couple of days. Slight cool down by the weekend as some clouds and monsoon moisture moves into the region. We have slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Las Vegas. Highs will reach into the 109-112.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Jul 09, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.