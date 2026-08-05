TONIGHT: Clear Low: 88° Winds: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 112° Winds: S 5-15 G 25

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SE 5-15



Tuesday’s Haiku

Near ninety tonight

Dangerously hot Wednesday

Stay inside A/C

Clear skies with overnight lows in the 80s. The extreme heat continues Wednesday as high pressure remains over the region. Highs above 110° and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s across southern Nevada through the weekend. Slight chance of monsoon showers and storms early next week. Stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 8pm Saturday. Limit time outdoors between 10-7pm, stay inside A/C and stay hydrated with water and sports drinks.

