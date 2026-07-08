The Extreme Heat Continues Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-15
WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 110° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
THURSDAY: Sunny High: 111° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25
Tuesday’s Haiku
Warm temps overnight
One hundred ten tomorrow
Limit time outside
Clear skies with lows in the mid eighties tonight. Sunny and extremely hot on Wednesday with a high of 110 degrees. Highs around 110 degrees through Saturday as high pressure sits overhead. Slightly cooler temperatures early next week as some monsoon moisture heads our direction giving us a slight chance of showers. Stay safe and cool!