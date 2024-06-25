The Extreme Heat Continues

Record warm low this morning of 91 (previous record 87, 2017) Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s & 80s. Mostly sunny and hot tomorrow with highs around 110. Slight chance of a shower or thundershower. The extreme heat will continue through the rest of the week. We'll have very warm night with lows in the 80s and highs will reach 108-111.
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jun 24, 2024
