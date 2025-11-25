The Dry and Mild Weather Continues

TONIGHT: Clear Low:47° Winds:SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:67° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy High:66° Winds:Light & Variable





Tuesday’s Haiku

Forties overnight

Sunny and mild on Wednesday

Highs in the sixties



Clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Another sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. High pressure is in control and will keep our weather dry through the holiday week. More clouds on Thanksgiving as a weak shortwave moves by, but we’ll remain dry. Highs in the mid 60s through Friday. Seasonably cool by Saturday, with a slight chance of showers Saturday night as a colder system moves in. Breezier and colder with a chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s. The 50s will continue as we start December. Overnight lows in the 40s for the next 7 days.